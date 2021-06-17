LOOK: Alice Dixson shares new photo with her baby daughter

MANILA – Alice Dixson has finally given her fans a better glimpse of her baby daughter.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dixson shared a photo of herself with her daughter -- this time, with the actress showing a clearer profile of her baby’s face.

It was only last April when Dixson announced the coming of her baby after praying for a child for 10 long years.

“Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle,” she said in the caption.

The veteran actress, who had been previously vocal about her dream of having a child, bared that in the past decade, she kept on whispering the same wish as she blew her birthday candles.

“For those of you who really know me -- you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year, my wish [was] the same when I blew out my candles,” Dixson said.

“So with great patience, belief, and trust -- I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true. Our newest little family member has arrived.”

In 2019, Dixson said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" that she hasn't given up her dream to have a baby.

"Well my personal journey is super personal, pero sige I will share it. We are still in the process of surrogacy. My partner and I, oo. So I have not given up on that," she said.