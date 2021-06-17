Lea Salonga lends voice to new Netflix animated series 'Centaurworld'

MANILA – Lea Salonga is among the Broadway stars who have lent their voices to Netflix’s upcoming animated series “Centaurworld.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Salonga shared the trailer for the new show and said: “Yahoooo! Been sitting on this for more than a year! Can’t wait to finally see the fruits of our labor!”

Based on its official synopsis provided by Netflix, “Centaurworld” follows the story of a hardened war horse who’s transported away from battle. She finds herself in a land that's inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes.

Aside from Salonga, who provided the singing voice of Mulan and Princess Jasmine in the Disney classic cartoons "Mulan" and "Aladdin," respectively, Broadway World reported that the animated series will also feature other Broadway stars such as Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Kimiko Glenn, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The series is coming to Netflix on July 30.