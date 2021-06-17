Lara Maigue gears up for digital concert

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Lara Maigue is gearing for a concert on June 25.

Maigue, a classically trained soprano, took to Instagram to promote her virtual concert "Lara: Queen of the Night" which will stream on KTX.ph.

Maigue is expected to perform not only Broadway hits but also "heart-wrenching standards, and classic opera arias."

Maigue is one of the artists of Ogie Alcasid's ATEAM (Alcasid Total Entertainment & Artist Management, Inc).

This Saturday, Maigue is set to be part of Star Magic's contract-signing event dubbed “Black Pen Day."

New and current Kapamilya artists due to sign include up-and-comers, established stars, and talents from ABS-CBN’s reality shows and contests, ABS-CBN subsidiaries, and other talent agencies outside ABS-CBN.

Also signing with the Kapamilya network are artists from partner talent agencies. Aside from Maigue, Moira Lacambra, Aikee, Poppert Bernadas, Gian Magdangal, Davey Langit, and Anthony Barion will also sign from ATEAM.