Inigo Pascual all set to release international album 'Options'

MANILA – Inigo Pascual is all set to release his second full-length album “Options.”

The compilation, which will be unveiled on June 25, will be Pascual’s first internationally promoted album.

With “Options,” Pascual attempts to bring OPM to the global stage with a refined collection of songs that he recorded with multiple producers and songwriters from Manila to California in a span of two years.

Featuring 12 original tracks, “Options” revolves around the concept of self-discovery and navigating a young man’s world of infinite choices, which is fully exhibited in Pascual’s exploration of his best possible sound through the album’s dance pop, island pop, dancehall, R&B, reggae, and acoustic tracks.

The album’s carrier single is “Neverland,” which delves deep into the allure of staying in the unknown rather than making a firm action to traverse an unconventional relationship.

Pascual’s previously released singles included in the same album are “Options,” “Danger” with Common Kings and DJ Flict, “Should Be Me,” and his collaborations with Tarsier Records’ label head Moophs, “Lost,” “Catching Feelings,” “Always,” and the stripped version of “OMW.”

Aside from his full album dropping on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and other digital music apps on June 25, Pascual will also release the music video of “Neverland” on June 28 via Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel.