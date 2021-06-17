Fully vaccinated Boots Anson Roa Rodrigo, 76, celebrates wedding anniversary

Boots Anson Roa Rodrigo Boots gets her last vaccine dose. Photo courtesy of MMDA

MANILA -- Amid the many struggles during the pandemic, senior couple Boots Anson Roa Rodrigo, 76, and her husband Atty. King Rodrigo, 82, can still count their blessings.

It was a feat of sorts as they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary earlier this week at their home at Canyon Woods, Laurel, Batangas.

Sharing a video of the simple gathering with ABS-CBN News that also coincided with her husband’s birthday, Boots said, “Mabait talaga ang Diyos.. Nakaka-pitong taon na kami .... sa edad naming ito! Our respective children and godchildren joined us in separate groups for two days to celebrate our joy. Salamat talaga!"

The thanksgiving is an understatement at a time when the Rodrigos, like other families, have faced their mortality as they went through the loss of many loved ones.

“Sa loob ko lang nung ikinasal kami, kahit three years lang kami okay na! Kung bigyan kami ng mas mahaba pang panahon, mas okay,” Boots narrated. “But we reached this point now! Baka may misyon pa talaga kami! Biro nga ni King, baka magka-baby pa kami!”

The Rodrigos were in the first batch for seniors vaccinated under Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund ) tie-up with the Metro Manila Development Authority for a vaccination campaign.

“We had our last Sinovac dose at MMDA last May 19," said Boots who also made her pitch about its importance.

“Ang turok po ng bakuna ang pinakamabisang panlaban sa COVID-19. Huwag po tayong matakot at mag-atubili," she said. “Kailangan natin ito. Huwag na rin tayong maging mapili ng brand. The best vaccine is the available one.”

