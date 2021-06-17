‘Fan Girl,’ ‘Anak ng Macho Dancer’ competing in Italy’s Far East Film Festival

A total of eight Philippine films are being screened this year in Italy’s Far East Film Festival, including two that are included in the competition section.

The annual event in Udine, which promotes Asian cinema in Europe, has selected Antoinette Jadaone’s “Fan Girl” and Joel Lamangan’s “Anak ng Macho Dancer” as competition films.

Grace Simbulan’s “A is for Agustin,” meanwhile, will be shown as part of the non-competition Documentaries section.

Five other films form the Philippines, starring Eddie Garcia, will consist a special retrospective dedicated to the late film icon.

“Eddie Garcia: Life as a Film Epic” will include Ishmael Bernal’s “Pagdating sa Dulo,” Jun Robles Lana’s “Bwakaw,” Lamangan’s “Rainbow’s Sunset,” Raymond Red’s “Anino,” and “Sinasamba Kita,” which Garcia directed.

The Udine Far East Film Festival, which is now on its 23rd edition, will be held from June 24 until July 2.