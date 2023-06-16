South Korean star Sandara Park has joined TikTok and her first video is a tribute to her group 2NE1 and their fans.

In the video, Park dances to 2NE1's hit "I am the Best."

"My first Tiktok video. Many more to come!" Park captioned her Instagram post on Thursday night.

As of writing, the 19-second clip has already amassed over 1 million views and over 100,000 likes.

Early this week, Park's agency Abyss Company said the singer is planning to release an album next month but a specific schedule has not been decided, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

In February, Park revealed in a series of tweets that she was working on a solo album, her first since she debuted in South Korea.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after participating in the talent competition show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, where she finished as a runner-up.

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided to return to South Korea to pursue a career there. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which eventually disbanded in 2016.

Park recently visited Clark, Pampanga to film a variety show.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC