MISAMO, the Japanese sub-unit of South Korean girl group TWICE, dropped the music video for their song early Friday, ahead of the release of their first mini album next month.

“Marshmallow” is part of their seven-track mini album titled “Masterpiece”, which will be released on July 26.

MISAMO is composed of Japanese members Sana, Momo and Mina.

Prior to their official debut, the trio released the track “Bouquet”, which was part of the official sound track of the Japanese drama “Liaison: Children’s Heart Clinic”.

They were also featured on the cover of the March 2023 issue of Vogue Japan Magazine.

TWICE released their 12th extended play “Ready to Be” that month.

The nine-piece act is set to perform at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Sept. 30 for its "Ready to Be" world tour.

The group last visited the country in June 2019, playing at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Twicelights" tour.

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, has established a huge following in the Philippines, with Spotify reporting that the country is home to the band's "third biggest market."

