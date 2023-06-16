Mark Leviste accompanies Kris Aquino in Los Angeles

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste gave an update on the current health condition of his rumored girlfriend, actress-host Kris Aquino.

In an interview on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Friday, Leviste said that Aquino is taking immunosuppressant drugs.

Aquino has been staying in the United States where she is undergoing treatment for autoimmune diseases.

"Kris is currently resting right now. She is on immunosupresant medicines which is chemotherapy medication but in much smaller dose as compared to cancer patients. Honestly it's challenging and difficult but of course your thoughts, prayers and love from those follow her a lot, alam ko napakaraming nagmamahal at sumusubaybay sa ating queen," said Leviste, who is currently in Los Angeles to accompany Aquino while her youngest son Bimby is in Manila.

"I know she can heal and get well the soonest possible time. I am here right now in Los Angeles taking care of her, keep her company while her son Bimby is back home in Manila," Leviste added.

Asked of the current state of his heart, the politician replied: "A happy vice governor, makes a happy province, 'di ba? Kailangan mayroon tayong pinaghuhugutan ng inspirasyon at ligaya."

Pressed if his heart is happy now, Leviste said: "Hindi lang happy, full of love, love, love."

Just last month, Aquino through a social media post thanked her team of doctors and friends who have been by her side as she battles her autoimmune diseases.

While many people focused on her health update and were delighted about her continued recovery, some of her eagle-eyed followers also noticed her last message for a certain “Marc.”

Aquino previously mentioned in a post that she calls Leviste Marc, supposedly since that is the correct spelling of his name.

Towards the last part of her video clip, Aquino seemed to have confirmed that they were in a relationship.

“I've been so unfair in not THANKING you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you. All because I didn't believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least 2 cycles of 9 months each before I can hope to reach remission,” she wrote.

Continuing with her message, Aquino apologized to Marc “for punishing you for what others have done to me.”

“You are 100% correct, you're not them. Contrary to what others may think, it's either you or Bimb taking all the pictures. Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post and keep our new relationship private,” she said.

Aquino said they are proof that love indeed comes along when a person least expects it.

“Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let's please end up BEST FRIENDS for the rest of our lives?” she said.

Leviste, for his part, commented on Aquino's post only with a yellow heart and a 100% emoji.