LOOK: Sofia Andres ticks off skydiving from her bucket list

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 12:16 PM

Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres has ticked off skydiving from her bucket list.

In her Instagram updates, the actress uploaded snaps and clips of her actual jump in Dubai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Andres was one of the stars of the hit ABS-CBN's series "The Iron Heart" who joined the Kapamilya Kalayaan Caravan in Dubai.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.
 

Read More:  Sofia Andres   skydiving   bucket list   travel   Dubai  