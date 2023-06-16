Home > Entertainment LOOK: Sofia Andres ticks off skydiving from her bucket list ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2023 12:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres has ticked off skydiving from her bucket list. In her Instagram updates, the actress uploaded snaps and clips of her actual jump in Dubai. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) Andres was one of the stars of the hit ABS-CBN's series "The Iron Heart" who joined the Kapamilya Kalayaan Caravan in Dubai. Cast ng 'Iron Heart' naghatid ng kilig sa Kapamilya Kalayaan Caravan Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. Sofia Andres says best gift one can give is your time Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity travel Read More: Sofia Andres skydiving bucket list travel Dubai /sports/06/16/23/mobile-legends-donut-embraces-cambodia-superstardom/overseas/06/16/23/japan-raises-age-of-consent-to-16-years-old/news/06/16/23/metro-manila-council-ncap-helps-deter-traffic-violations/news/06/16/23/ndrrmc-20000-people-evacuated-due-to-mayon-unrest/life/06/16/23/sudans-cultural-treasures-destroyed-in-conflict