MANILA – Former child star Cha-cha Cañete celebrated her latest academic achievement as she recently finished senior high school.

Cañete proudly shared on Instagram her official graduation photo from University of Santo Tomas (UST) Senior High School.

“Today, I am graduating from Senior High in UST, and will be moving on to Ateneo for college,” she announced as she congratulated her fellow 2023 graduates.

“My congratulations to all the graduating students this school year. Hoping that our next chapters will lead us to discover the key to success in the greatest battle of all, life. Cheers and see you all around,” she said.

In 2021, Cañete surprised many of her fans when she revived her showbiz career with her single "Agwat.”

Best known for her stint on the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit," Cañete flaunted how she transitioned into a smart teenager, juggling her time attending senior high school and making music.

An international singing champion, Cañete is best remembered for her winning performances at the World Championship of Performing Arts in the US and Europop Competition in Berlin.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC