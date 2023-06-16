Kim Chiu to star in ukay-themed ‘Fit Check’ for Prime Video



MANILA – Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is taking the “ukay” culture of Filipinos a notch higher as she is set to star in the upcoming series “Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen” on Amazon Prime Video.

Chiu will be leading the cast of the comedy-drama series in the international streaming platform that will start airing on July 6 in more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

“Fit Check” follows the story of Melanie (Chiu) who sells ukay clothes through her father's business Ukay King. However, she suffered a huge blow when a fire gutted their store which put her in debt.

Looking for a way to get back on track, Melanie crosses paths with Chris (Jake Ejercito), who happens to be a fashion executive looking for aspiring designers for his business.

As she steps into the fast-paced and cutthroat world of Filipino fashion, she also finds herself on a journey towards self-awareness, empowerment, forgiveness, and the possibility of true love.

Joining Chiu and Ejercito in the series are Angel Aquino, Kylie Verzosa, and Christopher De Leon. Nuel Naval is directing the series with a script from Genesis Rodriguez.

"Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" joins hundreds of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalog, such as "Cattleya Killer," "10 Little Mistresses," "Deleter," "Family Matters," and "Walang KaParis”.

Chiu is also gearing up for another upcoming series "Linlang" for Dreamscape Entertainment with Maricel Soriano, JM de Guzman and Paulo Avelino.



RELATED VIDEO