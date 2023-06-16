Janella Salvador prepares for new Dreamscape series

MANILA -- Movies, endorsements, new music and a Dreamscape Entertainment teleserye will be keeping Janella Salvador all busy for the remaining months of 2023.

This generation's Valentina revealed that she is thankful for the outpouring of blessings to her showbiz career.

“Marami ang naka-line up na gawin, marami silang aabangan. Basta thankful tayo sa lahat ng projects na yan,” Salvador said during her media launch as the latest brand ambassador of You Glow Babe beauty and slimming products.

The Kapamilya actress admitted that being a single mom and maintaining an active showbiz career is now her biggest challenge

“Naku ngayon talaga dyan ako nahihirapan 'yung pag-balansehin ang family life at career sa showbiz pero so far kinakaya naman natin,” she said.

Salvador also revealed simple life rules to achieve a natural glow.

“I think what gives you that natural glow is genuine happiness that you feel inside. I'm not getting any younger, that's why I also follow a healthier diet and a more active lifestyle. I'm starting to workout again after a really long rest after ‘Darna’ and I guess that what makes me glow,” she said.

Salvador was previously in a relationship with Pinoy-British actor Markus Paterson. They have a son Jude, who is turning 3 in October.