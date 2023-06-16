Ex-Idol PH bet Drei Sugay drops single ‘Aking Tangi’

Drei Sugay pens new song inspired by tales of love. ABS-CBN

MANILA – Former “Idol Philippines” Season 2 contestant Drei Sugay has released his own composition “Aking Tangi,” which talks about finding pure, passionate love after heartbreaks and disappointments.

“It's about finally discovering that perfect fit, and it feels like a reunion as if you have had that connection for a long time. It's new, yet familiar, and it's fate in motion,” he said.

The young singer also revealed that his new song is inspired by many love stories.

“Love stories inspired me to write ‘Aking Tangi.’ They're everywhere; in movies, books, and songs. Everybody loves a good love story. So, I wanted to create my own love story in song form,” Sugay said.

Comparing it with his debut single “Ganun Talaga,” the singer described “Aking Tangi” as a passionate song that shows his vulnerable side.

“It is passionate and intense, in contrast to the carefree and chill vibes of ‘Ganun Talaga.’ ‘Aking Tangi’ is a new experience. It shows a different, vulnerable side of me, and I'm excited to share that feeling and experience it with everyone,” he said.

Sugay started his career when he joined the first season of "The Voice Teens" and became a part of Apl.de.Ap's team in 2017. He later joined "Idol Philippines" season 2 where he became one of the top 12 contestants.

His musical influences include Coldplay, Radiohead, Ben&Ben, John Mayer, Daniel Caesar, and Jacob Collier.

Last February, he released "Ganun Talaga" which talks about the unpredictability of life. Since then, it has earned over 370,000 streams on Spotify.

