Home  >  Entertainment

The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 16 2023 06:42 AM

US actor Al Pacino poses at the photocall for the film premier of 'The Irishman' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 13, 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/File
US actor Al Pacino poses at the photocall for the film premier of 'The Irishman' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 13, 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/File

LOS ANGELES — Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, US media said Thursday.

The star's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, People reported, citing a representative.

Pacino's agent did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pacino -- known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

© Agence France-Presse

Read More:  US   film   Al Pacino  