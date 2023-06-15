US actor Al Pacino poses at the photocall for the film premier of 'The Irishman' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 13, 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/File

LOS ANGELES — Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, US media said Thursday.

The star's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, People reported, citing a representative.

Pacino's agent did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pacino -- known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

© Agence France-Presse