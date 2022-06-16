American actress Zendaya on Thursday denied rumors spreading on Twitter that she is pregnant.

This after posts of her alleged sonogram with his boyfriend, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, were spreading on the platform.

"See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly," she said in an Instagram story.

Zendaya recently played the role of Rue in the HBO series "Euphoria," which gave her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2020.

She is also part of Marvel's "Spiderman" film series as MJ with Holland.

