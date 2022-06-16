MANILA — Advance tickets for Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" are now on sale in the Philippines.

Marvel fans can now buy their tickets by checking the show timings on Disney Philippines.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the fourth installment of the "Thor" movie saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previous movies include "Thor" (2011), "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), and "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017).

In the upcoming movie, Thor Odinson's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor Odinson, while Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster who is also the Mighty Thor.

Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, from the celebrated Jason Aaron run in the comics. Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi reprise their roles as Valkyrie and Korg.

Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in Philippine cinemas on July 6.

Related video: