Ryan Gosling is Ken in 'Barbie' live action film

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling will be the partner of Margot Robbie in the upcoming "Barbie" live action film.

In an Instagram post by Warner Bros. Pictures, Gosling can be seen wearing denims and underwear that says "Ken," confirming his role in the series.

The "Barbie" live action film is set to be released on July 21, 2023 and will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who helmed the Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Little Women" (2019).

Hollywood trade magazine Variety revealed that "Sex Education" stars Ncuti Gawa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey will also be part of the film.

The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu.

