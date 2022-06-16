MANILA – Ogie Alcasid took to social media to debunk rumors that he and his wife, Regine Velasquez, are having marital problems.

On Twitter, Alcasid said he read some tweets about such rumors, and that he is going on record to clarify the matter.

"I have read some tweets about my wife and I having marital problems. For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where that love [we have for each other has diminished]," he said.

In another tweet, he added: "Guys, I wish you would really experience great love. It truly is a blessing."

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.