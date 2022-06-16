MANILA – Markus Paterson has broken his silence amid his rumored breakup with Janella Salvador.

In a report by Cinema News, Paterson said his relationship with Salvador is "very good," but did not set the record straight if they are still together.

Speculations about their split first surfaced after the alleged no-show of Salvador in Paterson’s birthday celebration.

“Our relationship status is definitely something that people are asking about. But as of now, I’m gonna let her do the talking in that situation,” the actor said.

“We’re both very good. We have a very good relationship with each other. So let’s just leave it like that for now.”

When asked about the status of his heart, Paterson admitted that he is happy and is looking forward to growing both in his craft and as a father.

“Ang puso ko ngayon? Ang masasabi ko lang, masaya. Sobrang saya ng puso. Magaan in a lot of ways. I’ve come to terms with a lot of things this year so far,” he said.

“I just can’t wait to grow more and learn more about everything in life -- in my craft, relationships, and fatherhood. I’m so young and I can’t wait to just become the best version of me.”

Paterson said his priorities have changed since having baby Jude in his life two years ago.

He also gave a message to Salvador, praising the actress for being a good mother.

“I couldn't be prouder of the woman you have become, the mother you have become, and the mother you continue to be, and to grow into. It's such a beautiful thing to watch. I'm so blessed to be a part of your life,” he told Salvador.