MANILA – Kapamilya actresses Lovi Poe and Francine Diaz had the time of their lives when they met Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun last week.

Poe and Diaz both took to Instagram to share their snaps standing beside the "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star when he visited the Philippines as a new model of a local clothing brand.

The “Flower of Evil” actress reminded, in jest, other Pinoy K-drama fans that she fell in line for a photo opportunity with the Korean actor.

“Let it be known…pumila ako guys for the 📸 (photo),” Poe said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Diaz was also on cloud nine in seeing Kim in person, sharing some of her photos during the fan meeting, billed as "One Extraordinary Day" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

“Akala niyo tapos na? Meron pa! Parang masyado pang maaga para mag puti kami ni soo hyun, malayo pa ang pasko mga inaanak, mabibigyan ng regalo ang lahat,” she said jokingly.

Both actresses thanked Bench’s executive Ben Chan for making the event possible.

Kim is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse the clothing line, joining the likes of Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Nichkhun of the boy group 2PM, and girl group Twice.

Kim starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," "My Love from the Star," "The Producers," and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

