MANILA — Filipina drag queen Kimmy Couture will attempt to take home the crown as she competes in the third season of "Canada's Drag Race."

The drag queen from Ottawa, Ontario is joining 11 other queens in the Canadian franchise of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race" airing on July 14.

In her video, Kimmy Couture said she identifies as a trans woman, and noted that she wants to be the first trans winner of the local franchise.

"My drag is very bold, beautiful, and fierce with a mix of alternative and club kid. The Kimmy Couture is you’ll never get bored because I’m a fireball. I can do everything," she said.

"My drag was inspired by the trans community way back before when they actually started doing drag, and I’m here to continue that legacy," she added.

Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in the local series, placing 11th overall in its debut season. She was followed by Stephanie Prince, who finished 10th overall in the second season.

In an Instagram post, Kimmy Couture, the drag daughter of season 2 winner Icesis Couture, said she wants to end the low-ranking curse: "I am on Canada's Drag Race Season 3 and it's time to break the Southeast Asian curse."

"To all my trans brothers and sisters, the Asian community, and to all POC, to my family and friends, my drag family, my Ottawans, and to all the people in my homeland, to every person who's been rooting for me and supporting me since the beginning. I am thankful and grateful for each and every one of you. I dedicate this all to you!"

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O'Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively, of "Drag Race Thailand.”

American company World of Wonder earlier announced that "Drag Race Philippines" is set to premiere on August 17 with new firsts in the international franchises.

The new trailer of the show confirmed rumors that "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges.

It was also revealed that this will be the first franchise to have its own "Untucked" segment. The 'Untucked' segment is the behind-the-scenes part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

