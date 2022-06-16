Cinemalaya unveils 2022 short film finalists

MANILA -- The Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival has unveiled the finalists of its Short Film Category this year.

From 199 entries, 12 finalists were chosen to compete in the said category for Cinemalaya's 18th year.

These include "Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol (It's Raining Frogs Outside)" by Maria Estela Paiso, "Black Rainbow" by Zig Dulay, "City of Flowers" by Xeph Suarez, "Dikit" by Gabriela Serrano, "Distance" by Dexter Paul de Jesus, and "Duwa-Duwa" by Nena Jane Achacoso.

The rest of the Top 12 include "Mga Handum Nga Nasulat Sa Baras (The Dreams That Are Written In The Sand)" by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, "Mata Kang Busay (Vision of the Falls)" by Niño Maldecir and Cyphor John Gayorgor, "Kwits" by Raz dela Torre, "Roundtrip to Happiness" by Claudia Fernando, "See You, George!" by Mark Moneda, and "Si Oddie" by Maria Kydylee Torato.

This year's Cinemalaya Film Festival will run from August 5 to 14.

