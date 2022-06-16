'Act 1, Renaissance': Beyoncé hints at music comeback

Screenshot from Beyoncé's website.

International pop star Beyoncé on Thursday hinted at her return to music.

On her website, the "Run The World" hitmaker changed the view with the words "Act 1" and "Renaissance." The description on her socials also has the same words with the date July 29.

This will mark Beyoncé's return since her sixth studio album "Lemonade" released in 2016.

Last 2021, Beyoncé made Grammy history by breaking the record for the most wins by a female artist, while rapper Megan Thee Stallion claimed her due with three awards at a socially distanced gala featuring an array of electrifying performances from music's best.

Megan and Queen Bey earned two awards together, for their remix of the rapper's smash hit "Savage."

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s with the girl group Destiny's Child with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Following the group's hiatus, she released her debut album "Dangerously in Love" in 2003.

After their disbandment in 2006, she dropped her sophomore album "B'Day" with the hits "Irreplaceable" and "Beautiful Liar" with Shakira.

She has 29 MTV Video Music Awards, 28 Grammy Awards, and 13 Billboard Music Awards under her belt.

