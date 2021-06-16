What Sarah Geronimo told Darren Espanto that has stayed with him to this day

Darren Espanto and Sarah Geronimo pose together in 2014 during ‘The Voice Kids, and in 2019 during a joint performance for the younger singer’s birthday celebration. Sarahgeronimo.ph / Instagram: @sarahgeronimoshots

Singer Darren Espanto credits Sarah Geronimo, his coach in “The Voice Kids,” as one of the artists who had influenced his maturity as a performer, particularly when it comes to lending truth to his numbers.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Espanto recalled a piece of advice he received from Geronimo during his stint in the singing competition, which has stayed with him to this day.

“‘Sing from your heart.’ It was a constant reminder that she would tell me throughout the competition,” Espanto said.

At the time, Espanto was admittedly lacking in expressing emotions through song. He was, after all, only 13 then, with little to no experience to draw from for his performances.

“Bilang isang bata, gigil ka lang talaga kumanta and to show your best in every performance. Pero, ang kulang sa akin that time… Of course, since hindi ko naman alam ‘yung karamihan sa meaning ng mga songs na kinakanta ko, talagang kinakanta ko lang,” he explained.

Geronimo instilled in Espanto the importance of expressing the meaning of a song, and not just singing its lyrics, he shared.

“My Ate Coach would tell me to really sing from the heart. ‘Basahin mo ‘yung lyrics, damdamin mo kung ano ang sinasabi ng kanta, para mas mailabas mo ‘yun sa performance mo, at mas maka-relate ‘yung tao sa ‘yo.’ Hanggang ngayon, tumatatak iyon sa akin,” he said.

Now 20 — and often a collaborator of Geronimo on stage — Espanto still takes to heart his mentor’s advice. His personal growth, he added, has also made him a more expressive singer.

“Not just as an artist, but as a person as well, I’ve gone through different experiences in life, and they’ve been able to help me mature as a person,” he said.

Espanto is set to hold a comeback concert, “Home Run,” on June 19 via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV.