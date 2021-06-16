WATCH: Anne Curtis channels inner ‘Dyesebel’ in Palawan

Photos from Anne Curtis' Instagram account

Actress and TV host Anne Curtis appeared to have returned to her kingdom under the sea as she swam in Palawan waters like a mermaid, which she did seven years ago for the series “Dyesebel.”

On her Instagram page, Curtis uploaded a video of her and her sister-in-law Solenn Heussaff, swimming like a mermaid in Flower Island Resort in Taytay, Palawan.

In the caption, the Fil-Australian actress said she missed swimming in the sea.

“Mermaid for a day. Missed this soooo much. Even if I could barely hold my breath underwater, Was so happy I finally conquered my fear,” she said.

It was in 2014 when she portrayed the role of mermaid Dyesebel in a fantasy-drama series.

“Took a while to be comfortable this far out in the water again - without a scuba suit. About 7 years I think. Made my mermaid heart so happy!” Curtis added.

Netizens easily noticed Anne’s mermaid swim and flooded the comments section with “Dyesebel” reactions.

“Grabe the body parang hindi nanganak,” one user quipped.

In April, Curtis sent netizens abuzz after posting photos of her flaunting beach wave hair while basking under the sun.

Actress Bea Alonzo was among the first to drop a comment, calling Curtis a goddess and asking for justice.

“Dyosa!!! Nasan ang hustisya?!?!?” Alonzo said.

Singer Yeng Constantino echoed what Alonzo said by describing the actress as “Dyosaaaa!”

Curtis took a break from showbiz in 2019 and left for Australia as she prepared to welcome her firstborn away from the limelight.

Last February, her family returned to the Philippines, after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

The screen superstar, 36, also said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia turns a year old.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC