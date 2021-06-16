'Still alive and breathing': Jodi Sta. Maria marks 39th birthday

MANILA -- Actress Jodi Sta. Maria is celebrating her 39th birthday Wednesday, June 16.

On Instagram, she said she is just thankful for the gift of life.

"On June 16, 1982 at 4:29 p.m., I took my first breath here on earth. Looking back in the last 39 years of my life, I am grateful for the many small victories, extraordinary adventures, even the hardships and failures," Sta. Maria wrote.

"I am thankful to all the people I have crossed paths with, for giving me a part of themselves and enriching my heart and soul. I am grateful everyday for these experiences. Here I am, 39 and all, still alive and breathing. Thank you Lord for everything!" she added.

She also thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day.

Just last month, ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment announced that Sta. Maria will lead the cast of "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of “Doctor Foster,” the hit BBC Studios drama that has been adapted in several countries.

Sta. Maria will portray Dr. Jill Ilustre (Dr. Gemma Foster in the original) in the upcoming drama about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

Joining Sta. Maria in the cast are Zanjoe Marudo as David Ilustre (Simon Foster), the husband; and Sue Ramirez as Lexy Lucero (Kate Parks), the mistress. Zaijan Jaranilla will play Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre (Tom Foster), who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will be helmed by Concepcion Macatuno.

