SanaAll: Barbie Imperial, Diego Loyzaga spend quality time in Albay

Photos from Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga's Instagram account

“Sana all.”

This was the reaction of some netizens to the sweet photos shared by celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial on social media.

The two stars uploaded some snaps from their recent trip to Albay.

On Loyzaga’s Instagram account, he shared a series of photos of both of them riding an ATV under the rain.

Meanwhile, Imperial also posted on her account some photos with her boyfriend with a short and sweet caption: “Padaba ko,” which also means “mahal ko.”

Last April, the couple also went on a beach trip with Angelica Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

After months of rumors romantically linking them, Loyzaga confirmed dating Imperial on New Year’s Day.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

