‘Sakit ng tiyan ko!’ Vice Ganda can’t stop laughing at ‘ReiNanay’ bet’s intro

What was supposed to be a half-minute introduction of a “ReiNanay” contestant stretched to two minutes, as her misstated age — 30 years younger — drew laughter in the Wednesday episode of “It’s Showtime.”

Cynthia Gonzales, 57, mistakenly introduced herself as 27 years old, prompting host Vice Ganda to clarify whether she correctly stated her age.

“Echosera ka!” Vice Ganda saig, laughing. “Nagbawas ka, trenta. Mas malaki pa ‘yung binawas mo kaysa sa tinira mong edad! Charot-charot!”

The “ReiNanay” bet then had the entire studio erupting in laughter with another honest mistake, when she mispronounced her city of residence.

In stitches, Vice Ganda couldn’t immediately start his interview with Gonzales, saying he needed time to compose himself.

“Ang sakit ng tiyan ko! Hindi ko na kinaya ‘yung 27 lang siya. Pero, hindi pa ako nakaka-recover, may pasabog na naman siya!” he said.

Laughing at her own mistake, Gonzales quipped, “Ang feeling ko, 27 lang ako! Ang isip ko, ang bata-bata ko ngayon!”

On Twitter, Vice Ganda shared the clip of their exchange, writing, “Nakaka-happy nang severe!”

Gonzales was unable to clinch the crown at the end of the segment.

“ReiNa ng Tahanan” is the recently launched hit segment of “It’s Showtime,” where mothers get to showcase their talents, share their experience of raising their children, and have heart-to-heart conversations with a member of their family.

“It’s Showtime” airs noontime on weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, and TFC.

