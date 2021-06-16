Robi, Darren, AC and Edward open up about their friendship

MANILA -- How did Robi Domingo, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio and Edward Barber become good friends?

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, the four said they became close because of their work as Kapamilya artists with Barber as the "heart" of their group.

"This guy is the glue. He's one of the glue ng barkadang ito. Edward is the heart of this group. ...'Teka lang parang you have to be serious about this thing.' He is always that about life," Domingo said.

"I am privileged to see these young talents rise up to the challenge and every time na nakikita ko sila on the stage or in their element, that passion that I had and I have biglang nai-ignite ulit. So I'll grab this chance to thank Darren, AC, and Edward for reminding me why I love doing this one, why I love being able to talk to people and hearing out stories. So thank you,” Domingo added.

Barber, for his part, credited Domingo for teaching him to have fun and enjoy the journey.

"Alam niyo naman seryoso akong tao, sensitive and seryoso. I always like 'yung deep, 'yung bigat, wala lang ganyan lang ako. Pero pinaalala sa akin ni Kuya Rob na it’s important to have fun. Parang you can laugh at yourself kung nagkamali ka or even when you are learning at 'di ka perpekto, you're going to make mistakes, but you are allowed to have fun and laugh at the same time," Barber said.

Espanto agreed, saying Domingo taught them to enjoy every moment and to stay grounded. Espanto also shared that Barber taught him to be closer to God, while Bonifacio taught him to speak up and stand up for himself.

"I will start with AC, always remind me to stop being too nice to certain people... kasi 'yun talaga ako I'm really friendly. I don't like confronting people; I don't like having any issues with anyone. She knows na ganoon 'yung personality ko. So when it comes to certain things she's like 'no, dapat ipaglaban mo ang sarili mo, sabihin mo kung ano ang gusto mong sabihin sa kanya.' Mga ganoon ang sinasabi ni AC," Espanto shared.

"Edward has really taught me to have a closer connection with God and that's something I really admire with him and that's something I'm grateful for to have a friend like Edward ...'Yun ang natutunan ko kay Edward talaga to put your trust in God," Espanto said.

Bonifacio, meanwhile, said Domingo, Barber and Espanto helped build her confidence.

"The support that I've gotten from then three because coming into the industry I was 12 years old, I was a kid na dancer lang po talaga. They have encouraged me and got me to be more confident in singing, hosting, especially Kuya Robi and Edward. They always help me with my hosting, my Tagalog. Lahat po they definitely built up my confidence and it's nice to have them by my side going through the industry," Bonifacio shared.

