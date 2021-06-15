New mom Ryza Cenon marks another milestone with family

MANILA — Months after giving birth, actress Ryza Cenon is marking yet another milestone with her family.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Cenon shared a photo of her with her family, with an empty residential lot in the background.

“We will build beautiful memories together,” she wrote in the caption, with house emojis.

Cenon and her partner, Miguel Cruz, welcomed their first child together in October 2020.

Building a home together is the next big step for the pair after becoming first-time parents.

Cenon earlier said she and Cruz intend to devote their attention to their baby, Night, before entertaining plans of getting married.

“Matagal pa ‘yun . . . Focus muna sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna,” she said in November.