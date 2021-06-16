Miss Q&A returns as Kumu show in time for Pride Month

Juliana Parizcova Segovia reacts to her announcement as Miss Q&A winner in 2018. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Miss Q&A, the hit “It’s Showtime” pageant for gay men and transgender women, is returning in time for Pride Month.

The competition of wit will be held as a show on the livestreaming app Kumu, with auditions now ongoing, “It’s Showtime” announced this week.

Miss Q&A has so far held two editions on “It’s Showtime,” starting in 2017.

Juliana Parizcova Segovia was crowned the first-ever Miss Q&A in 2018, while Mitch Montecarlo Suansane wore the winning sash in 2019.

(1/2) 🏳️‍🌈 Madlang People! TAG YOUR BEKS FRIENDS at JOIN NA sa the most colorful season in the KUMUniverse sa #MissQandAonKumu!



PAANO SUMALI? SUNDIN LANG ANG EASY STEPS! 👇 pic.twitter.com/FL4Dixm4Bv — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) June 14, 2021

In the original format, candidates answer trivia questions in a qualifying round, and are then asked a comedic question that require a witty, or serious, response.

The last candidate standing then challenges the reigning Miss Q&A in a debate. The winner gets a chance to accumulate a stack of crowns on succeeding days.

Successive wins will secure the candidate a slot in the semifinals.

It remains to be seen whether the same format will be done in the Kumu edition of Miss Q&A.