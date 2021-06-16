Miss Q&A returns as Kumu show in time for Pride Month

MANILA — Miss Q&A, the hit “It’s Showtime” pageant for gay men and transgender women, is returning in time for Pride Month.
The competition of wit will be held as a show on the livestreaming app Kumu, with auditions now ongoing, “It’s Showtime” announced this week.
Miss Q&A has so far held two editions on “It’s Showtime,” starting in 2017.
Juliana Parizcova Segovia was crowned the first-ever Miss Q&A in 2018, while Mitch Montecarlo Suansane wore the winning sash in 2019.
In the original format, candidates answer trivia questions in a qualifying round, and are then asked a comedic question that require a witty, or serious, response.
The last candidate standing then challenges the reigning Miss Q&A in a debate. The winner gets a chance to accumulate a stack of crowns on succeeding days.
Successive wins will secure the candidate a slot in the semifinals.
It remains to be seen whether the same format will be done in the Kumu edition of Miss Q&A.