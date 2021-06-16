Maxine Medina thanks boyfriend for helping her become a better person

MANILA – Maxine Medina and her boyfriend, diving instructor Timmy Llana, are celebrating their third year as a couple.

To mark the milestone, the beauty queen turned actress took to social media to greet her partner a happy anniversary.

“My gosh we made it to 3 whole years and I couldn’t be more proud of us! It’s so crazy how time can go by and we can grow so much within a day,” she said.

“So proud of you and you have helped me mature and become a better person and a better partner each day,” she added.

Medina said Llana has completed her in more ways than they could both imagine.

To end her post, Medina expressed her deep feelings for her boyfriend. “I love you,” she said.

It was in June 2020 when Medina confirmed her relationship with Llana.

Medina previously represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant before she tried her hand in hosting and acting.