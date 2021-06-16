Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

MANILA -- Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing have already received their first vaccine jabs against COVID-19.

The two shared this through their respective Instagram posts on Tuesday night as they encouraged all those who are qualified to register and get vaccinated.

"First dose done today! When you do get the chance, please register. Tara na at magpabakuna! Keep safe everyone!" shared Oineza, one of the stars of upcoming series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

"Got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today and excited na ko para sa second dose. Ikaw kamusta, tapos na? Pag meron na pagkakataon, please register and #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ. The quicker we get everyone vaccinated, the quicker we can all get back to normal," wrote Bagatsing, who is part of hit series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,389 more COVID-19 cases, and now has 1,327,431 total recorded infections, with active cases reaching 58,063 or 4.4 percent of the total, according to the Department of Health's.

Last month, Bagatsing and Oineza appeared to have confirmed their relationship after they kissed before performing a TikTok dance challenge.

Oineza earlier fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday.

The two were first paired onscreen in 2018, in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

