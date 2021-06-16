Blackpink to have digital fan event with Filipino fans

MANILA – A local telco brand is set to mount another event dedicated for the avid fans of the Korean girl group Blackpink.

In a statement released Wednesday, Globe Telecom Inc. announced that a free online event for its Kmmunity PH Facebook Group will be held on June 18 at 8 p.m.

“Always looking to uplift Filipinos in their everyday lives, Globe Telecom is committed to creating innovative ways for all fans to stay connected with each other and with their favorite idols,” Globe said.

Members of the hallyu-centered Facebook Group will get exclusive access to catch Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa as they greet and engage with their Filipino fans.

Early this year, Globe also organized Blackpink’s digital concert dubbed “The Show,” which was part of Globe and Blackpink’s partnership under the telco’s newest campaign, Reinvent Your World.

“The Show” was originally slated to steam last December but it was moved to January to comply with the South Korean government’s stricter regulations against COVID-19 as the country continued to experience a spike in cases.

It had several reruns on Valentine’s Day.