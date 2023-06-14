Song Joong Ki. Instagram: @highziumstudio

Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his wife have welcomed their first child, according to a report.

Song’s agency High Zium Studio confirmed that the actor and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, have welcomed their baby boy in Italy, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

Song also took to his official fancafe to share the news, along with a photo of his newborn son holding his finger.

In the letter, as translated by Soompi, Song announced that he is currently in Rome, Italy, where his wife gave birth to their son.

“Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed [our child] in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart,” he wrote.

In January, the 37-year-old actor, best known for starring in the TV dramas "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo," announced his marriage to Saunders, as well as the latter’s pregnancy.

Song was previously married to his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-kyo from 2017 to 2019.

