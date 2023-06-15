LOOK: Zsa Zsa Padilla visits Batanes with partner

MANILA -- After 38 years, singer and actress Zsa Zsa Padilla visited Batanes again.

On Instagram, Padilla, who was with her long-time partner, architect Conrad Onglao uploaded photos and clips of their trip.

Among the tourist sites they visited were Mt Carmel Chapel in Basco, Tayid Lighthouse, Marlboro Country and the Dipnaysuhuan Japanese Tunnel.

Padilla last visited Batanes to a shoot for the musical program "Aawitin Kita" almost 40 years ago.





Padilla also visited San Carlos Borromeo Parish, where she obliged the residents with an a capella rendition of her debut single "Kahit Na."

"When we arrived in San Carlos Borromeo Parish, Fr. Danee was having a meeting with the townspeople. They took a short break to meet us and jokingly asked if I could sing. I was shy at first but thought, why shouldn’t I sing? I started a capella and they handed me the mic they were using. I got emotional towards the end coz so many thoughts were running through my head. I remember having sung the same song in one of the beaches here 38 years ago for AAWITAN KITA. It was my very first single and singing it again, here in Batanes, made me feel very emotional," Padilla recalled.

"Has 38 years really come to pass? How lucky am I to be here today singing the same song 38 years after? Thank you, Batanes. You have and always will hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Tita Midz (Armida Siguion- Reyna) and thank you, Willy Cruz for this beautiful iconic song whose message will live on forever. Most of all, thank you, sweet Jesus for the gift of song and for 40 years. I love you, Jesus and to You be all the glory!" she added.