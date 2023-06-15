LOOK: Luis Manzano showers daughter Rosie with kisses

MANILA — Luis Manzano appears to be relishing his new role as father to his five-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, who is fondly called Peanut.

On Instagram, the television host shared a series of photos of him with baby Rosie as he plants kisses on her cheek.

“Yung nagsisimula sa lambing hanggang naiinis na si Peanut,” he said pertaining to his daughter’s seemingly annoyed face in the third snap.

Manzano’s parents, Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano, notably left comments on his post.

“Missssssss you guys !!! Kiss Peanut for me !!!! Love you anak / Jess / Peanut!!” said Santos.

“Love this pic,” Manzano added.

Since introducing baby Rosie to the public in February, both Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola have been sharing more of their daughter’s pictures on social media.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.

