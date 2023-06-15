MANILA – After Claudine Barretto expressed her willingness to work with erstwhile rival Judy Ann Santos, the Kapamilya actress echoed the same sentiments in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“A project with Claudine? Of course. Why not? I think hindi lang naman dahil sa hinihingi ng mga tao but I think it would be a very interesting project,” Santos told Abunda.

“For me and Claudine to do a project, I think this is the very perfect moment. Why? Because kalmado at payapa ang paligid.”

The veteran Kapamilya actress also revealed that she got teary eyed after watching the interview of Barretto, who admitted that she and Santos are good friends despite many fans thinking that they are not on good terms.

“Tama si Claudine. We never really had the chance to be close nung mga bata kami because Star Magic siya and I have Tito Alfie [Lorenzo] with me and palagi kaming nakatapat sa isa’t-isa. I guess that’s a very healthy competition back then,” Santos explained.

But Santos acknowledged the need for a rivalry in the industry to gauge one’s skills as an actor.

“We’re very good friends. We’re okay. We just never had that chance to go out and be really close,” she continued.

Santos, however, made it clear that she is fine with a limited series or shows as she does not want to take much of her time away from her family.

"I've been working for the past decades of my life and buong buhay ko binigay ko dito. Now that God has given me a very beautiful family that I've prayed for and wished for, hindi pwedeng may makaligtaan ako,” Santos said.



RELATED VIDEO