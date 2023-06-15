grentperez. Photo by Theo Batterham

MANILA – Rising star grentperez has released his highly anticipated EP “When We Were Younger” and focus track "Stuck On You."

“When We Were Younger” is a seven-song collection centered around the concept of nostalgia.

In his own words, grentperez said “When We Were Younger” is "a collection of music each relating to figures of the past, whether it be in love, loss, families and friendship."

“Stuck on You,” on the other hand, tells the story of grentperez’s own memories from the first time that he had been away from his friends at home for more than a month.

“I felt like I left just as things were getting good, so this song was a recollection of fond memories and a call to make new ones and wanted to speak about making up for the time we’d lost since I'd been gone,” he said.

Along with the release of the new EP this week, grentperez announced his first-ever live performance in Asia. The singer is set to perform in Manila on June 16 at the Eastwood Central Plaza.

Born in Australia, grentperez is the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family.

At the end of 2013, he launched his YouTube channel which currently has over half a million subscribers.