MANILA -- Celebrity couple Dimples Romana and Boyet Ahmee marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

Uploading their sweet photos together as well as their wedding snaps in her social media post on Wednesday, June 14, the Kapamilya actress greeted Ahmee on their special day.





"Rainy days, sunny ones, grateful to you always, Ta for giving me my strength and roots- Capt @callieahmee , my joy and wings- Kuya #AlonzoRomeoJose and my courage and sunshine - #ElioJuanManolo 🤍 Right by you, Ta," Romana wrote.

Currently, Romana is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's series "The Iron Heart," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, JeepneyTV, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC