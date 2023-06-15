Chie Filomeno to join cast of 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA – Chie Filomeno will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl,” Star Magic confirmed Thursday.

On Twitter, Filomeno gushed about working with Kathryn Bernardo, whom she admires. Additionally, she will also get to work with award-winning Filipino actress Dolly de Leon.

Naalala ko nung nag tweet ako about this movie, dahil grabe yung mga bida at production. Sobrang talented na mga actress, napaka husay sa larangan na ginagawa nila. Na alam ko A Very Good Girl is going to be another blockbuster movie of Kath. I was so happy for her because… https://t.co/RKX1JCoqcB — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) June 13, 2023

“Naalala ko nung nag-tweet ako about this movie, dahil grabe 'yung mga bida at production. Sobrang talented na mga actress, napakahusay sa larangan na ginagawa nila,” she said.

“Na alam ko ‘A Very Good Girl’ is going to be another blockbuster movie of Kath. I was so happy for her because DESERVE! Now I am a part of another of her milestone. So happy to be a part of this movie! Tapos with Ms Dolly and Ms Angel paaaaa,” she added.

Bernardo has already started filming the movie.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC