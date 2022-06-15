Juan Karlos performs ‘Buwan,’ two days after announcing his separation from Maureen Wroblewitz. Screenshot/YouTube: juankarlosfam, Instagram: @juankarlos

MANILA — Singer Juan Karlos Labajo made his longing felt after his separation from his long-time girlfriend, beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz, as he tweaked the lyrics of the hit song he originally dedicated to her.

Two days after they announced their breakup, Juan Karlos and his band performed at Eastwood Mall Open Park to mark Philippine Independence Day.

Juan Karlos ended his set with a new rendition of “Buwan,” which notably had different lyrics apparently to reflect his current status of no longer being in a relationship, as seen in a video uploaded by a fan on YouTube.

The original first verse goes:

Ako’y sa 'yo ikaw ay akin

Ganda mo sa paningin

Ako ngayo’y nag-iisa

Sana ay tabihan na

In his post-breakup performance, Juan Karlos instead sang:

Ako’y sa ‘yo, ika’y ‘di akin

Ganda mo pa rin sa paningin

Ako ngayo’y nag-iisa

Umaasang ako’y tabihan na

Juan Karlos made no direct mention of Wroblewitz or their separation.

“Buwan,” Juan Karlos’ breakout hit, was released in 2018 and featured Wroblewitz as his love interest in the song’s music video. At the time, the two had already been dating.

In his statement announcing their breakup, Labajo referred to Wroblewitz as, “nag-iisa kong buwan.”

“Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw pa rin ang nag-iisa kong buwan,” he wrote.

Wroblewitz similarly kept mum on her split with Juan Karlos on June 12, when she made her first public appearance since the announcement at the MEGA Ball.