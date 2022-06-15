MANILA – Sandro Marcos, the eldest son of President-elect Bongbong Marcos, became the victim of a prank call, as featured in Barbie Imperial’s latest vlog.

For that particular entry, Imperial called several of her friends saying that she found out that she is adopted and has left home.

Marcos was among those whom Imperial called, saying she was most nervous to pull the prank on him.

“Ito 'yung pinakakinakabahan ako na i-prank kasi siyempre friend ko ito and respect. Sandro Marcos. One of my close friends,” she said before ringing him.

Their conversation began with Marcos asking Imperial why she called, to which the actress responded by asking where he is.

“Ako nasa bahay lang. I am just taking care of some errands. May meetings lang ako. Why?” Marcos said.

At this point, Imperial put on a serious tone and started her prank.

“I have a problem. It’s a big problem kasi. Sa atin lang ito ha kasi wala pang may alam, wala sa friends natin ang may alam. Adopted ako, kanina lang sinabi sa akin ng nanay ko so ngayon umalis ako ng bahay. Kaya ako tumatawag kasi magsosolo na ako. Pwede ba ako makitira diyan sa inyo? Can you help me?”

While initially silent, Marcos said: “You can stay in the guest room sa amin, pwede. Yeah, pero kailangan sabihin mo kay (bleeps name).”

Imperial then burst into laughter as she revealed to Marcos that everything was only a joke.

“You are so annoying!” exclaimed the young politician.

Going by their conversation, it seems Marcos and Imperial are indeed close friends.

Aside from Marcos, Imperial also called Carlo Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Tony Labrusca and Ricci Rivero to prank them.