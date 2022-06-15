Photo from Vhong Navarro's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor and host Vhong Navarro was elated to see his eldest son Fredriek attend his graduation rites from college despite a two-year delay due to the pandemic.

Navarro took to Instagram to share some snaps of his son’s solemn investiture at the University of Santo Tomas.

According to the “It’s Showtime!” host, Fredriek finished his degree in 2020 and only had virtual ceremony as the health crisis forced the country to be on lockdown.

“Akala ko hanggang virtual graduation na lang nung 2020. Buti na lang nabigyan pa rin ng pagkakataon na matuloy ngayon,” Navarro said.

“Congratulations again Kuya @fredrieknavarro! Proud kami ng Mommy mo sa 'yo! We love you so much.”

This happened just a few days after his younger child Isaiah also graduated from the same university.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam bilang magulang na makatapos ng pag-aaral ang anak nila. Maraming salamat @yceking sobrang nakaka-proud ka! We love you much,” he said in the caption.

Navarro has two sons from his past relationships: Frederick and Isaiah. Currently, the actor is married to Tanya Winona Bautista.