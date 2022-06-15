Screenshot from Spiderman's Twitter account.

A new version of the box-office blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to be released later this year, Marvel Studios recently announced.

Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland made the announcement in a video released over the weekend.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/IJbDTjNG1J — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) June 11, 2022

Fans in the US and Canada will get to see the "more fun stuff version" on September 2. Release dates in other countries will be announced soon, Marvel added.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the third installment of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man with Holland in the title role after "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

In the 2000s, Maguire first took on the superhero role with three movies followed by Garfield with two movies under the name "The Amazing Spiderman."

