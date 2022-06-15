MANILA – “All my children are perfect.”

These were the words of Sharon Cuneta on her social media pages after her daughter Miel came out as part of the queer community.

It did not take long for Cuneta to express her full support for her child, who took to Instagram to come out as “openly and publicly queer.”

“All I will say is that I LOVE ALL MY CHILDREN AND WILL SUPPORT THEM IN THEIR LIVES AND CHOICES. I am proud of my children and ALL MY CHILDREN ARE PERFECT. I love you, my Miel,” Cuneta said in her initial post.

In a succeeding post, the veteran actress defended Miel from all the negative comments her child has been receiving since admitting being part of the LGBT community.

“I know that my Miel’s coming out will draw lots of attention. Lots of them will be negative. Lots of people who are quick to judge instead of pausing to think for a moment that my daughter, like so many members of the LGBTQ+ community, did not choose to be queer. She just is,” she explained.

According to Cuneta, she has high respect for those who belong to the queer community before celebrating her daughter’s courageous move.

“What’s next is that I will have a happier daughter who is now 'free' and will always be a good person with a good heart -- and still always courageous,” Cuneta said.

She then assured that Miel will not be treated differently in their family.

“I will love her just the same, if not more. Like I said, all my children are PERFECT. I may be a Mom with traditional values, but that doesn’t mean that my mind is too tiny to accept people for what they are -- what more my own child?” she added.

Cuneta highlighted the importance of goodness, sincerity, and pureness of heart in gauging a person. She went on to say that Miel’s choice is “not a big deal” to her.

“Be strong! It’s your life, no one else’s. Don’t give any negative commenters any attention. They don’t matter. We do. And we’ve got your back. Forever and ever,” Cuneta wrote.

Miel had said that posting about how she identifies herself “truly feels cathartic.”

“I’ve spent so many sleepless nights over the span of much of my childhood and teenage life worrying and wondering about a plethora of things surrounding my identity, and it only feels right that I post this at the point I’m in now where I’m comfortable enough in who I am and who I love and how I choose to present. It’s kind of a full circle moment for me, in a way,” she said.

Miel said she is incredibly thankful that she is able to safely celebrate her identity for she knows there are others who don’t have the same privilege.

Now that she’s come out, Miel acknowledged that there is still a lot for her to learn and understand as a new member of the queer community.

Miel is Cuneta’s youngest daughter with politician Kiko Pangilinan.

