MANILA -- Actor Rocco Nacino and his wife, volleyball star Melissa Gohing, are expecting a baby boy.

The married couple announced the good news via their respective Instagram posts on Tuesday, June 14.

In the caption of their posts, Nacino and Gohing shared their excitement over the arrival of their baby son.

"We're having a baby BOY!!!! So grateful to have our friends and family with us as we were surprised by our siblings last weekend!! Galing ng prank @_kayoool !!! A new terror is coming to the house!" Nacino wrote.



"Boy oh boy! We are overwhelmed with joy! Tanggap ko na mini me mo ito @nacinorocco. Getting rid of my heels to chase this wild little boy. Mana sayo! Haha! Thank you to our siblings who organized this surprise & family for being there to celebrate one of our joyous moments of our lives! What a success! Ang galing ng prank @_kayoool ! Haha! Wala ng mag-aaway kung boy or girl. Haha! We are so grateful to our family and friends who joined the zoom party," Gohing wrote on her Instagram page.

It was last month when the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged in 2020, three years after entering into a romantic relationship. The couple got married in January 2021.

