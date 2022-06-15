MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana opened up about her plans once she gives birth to her third child, baby Elio.

The actress said that she will have a few weeks to recover and be with her son who is expected to arrived this July before she continues to work again.

"Gusto ko po talaga sabihin na makakapagpahinga tayo pero 'yung katawan ko po at pag-iisip ko at puso ko ay sadyang hindi ata talaga nagnanais ng kahit anong pahinga. I am sure marami sa atin, if not all of us, would agree that even if we wanted to, we just can't," Romana told ABS-CBN News in a digital conference on Wednesday, June 15 at the launch of her latest endorsement Generika Drugstore.

The actress explained that even if she wants to take a break, she has to provide for her family, especially her children.

"Kahit gusto ko sabihin na magpapahinga ako ay magsisinungaling po ako sa inyo kapag sinabi ko 'yan. Kasi marami tayong responsibilid sa buhay. Lalong-lalo na si Ate Callie is in Australia studying aviation. So magpipiloto po ang panganay ko," Romana said.

She added: "'Yung responsibilidad ko bilang ina ay nahahati sa tatlo: isang teenager, isang grade schooler at isang newborn. And, napagtanto ko na kahit gustuhin ko to focus as a mom of a newborn, just like many moms out there, it's one of the most excruciating sacrifices you will have to do if you have children more than one. That you will have to wear different kinds of hats as a mom and in-accept ko na po."

Romana shared that sending your child to study abroad is not a cheap endeavor. She said that she's just grateful that she can provide for the needs of her children.

"I guess I will be resting for a few weeks to recover and also to be with baby Elio but in the same manner we also have to get back to work and make sure that our family will be provided for. Tag team naman kami ni Papa B. Pero sasabihin ko po sa inyo, hindi po kasi mura ang pagpapaaral sa anak sa ibang bansa. Diyos ko po! Talagang ang mga dasal ko ngayon ay doble-doble, napakahaba. Pero thank God ko po na kahit papaano ay naibibigay natin sa mga anak natin yung mga pangangailangan nila," Romana concluded.

On Tuesday, Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee marked their 19th wedding anniversary. Romana and Ahmee have two other children, Callie and Alonzo.

