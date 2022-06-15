Contributed photo.

MANILA — The second film in the "Dragon Ball Super" franchise is set to open in Philippine theaters in August, Crunchyroll announced Wednesday.

In an announcement, Crunchyroll said "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" will launch in the United States and Canada on August 19.

It will open in Philippine theaters on August 31. The film will be available in both English dubbed and subtitled versions.

Below is the synopsis of "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero":

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

The "Dragon Ball" phenomena began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top-ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication.

Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

Now, 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie.